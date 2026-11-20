IRGC Warns US Bases in Europe Could Be Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned that Iran has the capability to target US military bases in Europe and conduct retaliatory military operations without geographical limitations if ordered by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran's missile capabilities are sufficient to carry out such operations.

"Our missile capabilities are such that, if the Leader of the Islamic Revolution gives the order, we can conduct operations without geographical limitations," he said.

He noted that a 2,000-kilometer limit on the range of Iranian missiles had previously been imposed by order of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, adding, “If the Leader of the Islamic Revolution gives the order, we also have the capability to target US bases in Europe. We have previously demonstrated our missile capabilities with a range of 4,500 kilometers, within the range of Diego Garcia Island.”

Commenting on CNN's claims about the use of a dirty bomb, General Mohebbi confirmed "These are false allegations fabricated by the enemy and the Zionist entity. If we want to do something, we will announce it courageously."

He also stated, "If the US wants to attack Iran's dams, it will certainly face a similar response."

"If it becomes clear to us that the US has carried out military action against Iran from the bases of another country, anywhere in the world, that country will be our target, and we have no doubt about this," the IRGC spokesman warned.