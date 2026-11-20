Iran Calls for Emergency OIC Meeting on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] foreign ministers to address the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on his X account, Araqchi stressed the urgent need to lift the blockade on Gaza and compel the Zionist regime to allow humanitarian assistance into the besieged enclave.

"The continuation of genocide, forced displacement and prevention of humanitarian aid from entering Gaza is a stain of shame on the forehead of humanity,” Araqchi wrote.

He further added: "Gaza urgently needs action to lift the blockade and compel the Zionist entity to allow humanitarian aid to enter.”

"In this regard, I have asked the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to convene an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of its member states," he wrote