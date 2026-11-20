Trump Fires Cyber Chief amid Mystery String of Outages

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has reportedly fired his national cyber director, Sean Cairncross, amid a mysterious string of major technology outages affecting critical American infrastructure, including a prolonged disruption of the National Security Agency’s [NSA] classified communications network.

Cairncross, who led the White House Office of the National Cyber Director, was responsible for coordinating cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government. His departure was first reported by Axios on Thursday and confirmed by Fox News and other outlets.

Initial reports suggested that Cairncross voluntarily decided to step down rather than serve another two years. Axios described the departure as amicable. However, Reuters later cited a source close to the White House who said Trump personally approved his dismissal.

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reportedly pushed for Cairncross’ removal because he “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”

The White House has reportedly named Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten A. Davies as his replacement. According to Axios and NBC News, Davies, who has extensive experience in cybersecurity, will initially serve in an acting capacity, pending Senate confirmation.

The leadership shake-up comes as the US grapples with a wave of unexplained technical failures affecting airlines, banks, tech giants, and government agencies. Officials insist that the incidents are unrelated and that there is no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack.

The latest unresolved disruption involves NSANet, the NSA’s highly classified internal communications network, which reportedly remained offline for a third consecutive day on Thursday, forcing some employees to work from home.

NBC News reported that nonessential personnel at the agency’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland were instructed to consult their supervisors before returning to work.

The problems have also affected NSA Georgia, a major intelligence facility at Fort Gordon responsible for supporting US signals intelligence and cybersecurity operations focused on the Middle East, where the US is engaged in a war with Iran.

According to CNN, personnel at the facility were temporarily unable to communicate with colleagues deployed in the region through NSANet, although backup systems remained available. Efforts to restore access have been progressing “slower than expected,” a senior Trump administration official acknowledged.

The outage began on Tuesday during scheduled maintenance intended to address software vulnerabilities, rather than as a result of a cyberattack, according to US officials. The problems appeared to be linked to attempts to patch recently discovered vulnerabilities in PHP, according to CBS News and CNN.

The security flaws in PHP, a widely used programming language that powers a substantial proportion of websites worldwide, were identified with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, prompting cybersecurity agencies to urge organizations to apply emergency updates.

The agency initially acknowledged what it described as a “temporary degradation” of internal systems during “routine maintenance,” while insisting that “mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational” and had not been compromised.

The NSA has not publicly provided a detailed explanation of the malfunction or announced when full network access will be restored. Officials have also maintained that there is no evidence of malicious activity.

The NSA network failure follows a series of major technical disruptions that have swept across the US over the past week.

On Monday, United Airlines suffered a systemwide outage that delayed hundreds of flights, while customers at several major US banks reported problems accessing accounts and transferring money. Apple also experienced widespread service failures on Tuesday, following earlier disruptions involving Microsoft and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which grounded flights nationwide for several hours.

Trump has dismissed concerns about the incidents, insisting that technical failures are inevitable and unrelated.

“Everything’s good. These are individual events,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday, urging Americans to “relax” and promising to alert the public if a broader problem emerged.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also insisted that there is no evidence linking the outages or suggesting they were caused by hackers, criminals, or foreign actors.