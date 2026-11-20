US: Senate Republicans Block Resolution to Curb War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked legislation requiring President Donald Trump to end the war on Iran or seek congressional authorization to continue it, maintaining their support for the president despite Republican losses in the November 3 midterm elections, which were largely linked to public dissatisfaction with the war.

The Senate voted 51-48 against the war powers resolution, with lawmakers largely divided along party lines. The measure had previously passed the House of Representatives.

The US Constitution grants Congress, rather than the president, the authority to declare war. Democrats have argued that Trump has drawn the United States into a prolonged conflict without presenting a clear strategy for its continuation.

Three Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul of Kentucky, joined Democrats in supporting the resolution. Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against it alongside Republicans.

The vote marked Congress' first decision on the war since Democrats secured victories in the November 3 midterm elections. Republicans, who have rarely opposed Trump's decisions, maintained their backing for the US-"Israeli" war on Iran, which began on February 28.

Public support for the war remains low. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between November 13 and 16 found that only 31% of Americans approved of the US war on Iran.

Thursday's vote was the 21st congressional vote on a war powers resolution since the conflict began. Democrats introduced the latest measure to force Republicans to formally register their position on the war.

The latest resolution passed the House in mid-September by 220 votes to 204, reflecting growing opposition among lawmakers to the prolonged conflict in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections.

Democrats are set to take control of large majorities in both chambers of Congress next year, with party leaders pledging to make ending the war a priority when they assume power on January 3. The shift could bring them into direct confrontation with Trump over his authority to continue the conflict.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who has repeatedly called for Congress to reclaim its constitutional authority over declarations of war, linked the midterm results to public opposition to the conflict and rising costs for food, fuel, and other goods.

"Its unpopularity was made absolutely, manifestly clear in the election results of November 3," Kaine said in a speech ahead of the vote, urging senators to support the resolution.

Democrats made affordability a central theme of their election campaign. They also criticized the financial burden of the war as Republicans continued cutting domestic programs, including health insurance subsidies and free school lunches.