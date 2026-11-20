Thousands Protest Colombia’s Tax Plans amid Row over US Military Role

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Colombians have taken to the streets in a second nationwide protest against President Abelardo de la Espriella, opposing proposed tax reforms and rising living costs as his government faces scrutiny over plans for closer military cooperation with the United States.

Trade unions, students and opposition groups demonstrated in Bogota and other major cities on Thursday against proposals to lower the income tax threshold, increase healthcare contributions and reduce corporate taxes.

“A large part of Colombia feels vulnerable. The rich are the ones who are getting more money,” Leidy Gutierrez, a 21-year-old psychology student said.

The proposed reforms would require Colombians earning more than about $985 a month to pay income tax, down from the current threshold of about $1,419.

De la Espriella’s government says the measures are necessary to raise revenue amid a fiscal crisis, with next year’s deficit projected to reach 9.4 percent of gross domestic product. The president has already withdrawn a controversial proposal to raise taxes on basic food products following widespread criticism.

Former President Gustavo Petro, who has backed the demonstrations, urged Colombians to mobilise against policies he said threatened household incomes.

De la Espriella said citizens were free to demonstrate peacefully but warned that he would not tolerate road blockades or what he described as “urban terrorism”.

The marches were mostly peaceful, but some ended in clashes with riot police, who fired tear gas and water cannon.