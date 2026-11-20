Araqchi Mocks ‘Israeli’ Envoy’s Remarks on US Military

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi took a swipe at the “Israeli” entity’s ambassador to Washington over his remarks suggesting that American soldiers would return to their families when Iran is defeated.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araqchi reacted sarcastically to Yechiel Leiter's statement, writing, "We did not know that the ‘Israeli’ Ambassador to Washington was the Commander in Chief of the US Military."

His comment came after Leiter said in an interview with Newsmax on November 19, “You get American soldiers back to their families here when Iran is defeated.”