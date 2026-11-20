Gaza’s Children Plead with the World: “Do Not Forget Us” as War Devastates Their Childhood

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of displaced Palestinian children gathered at the Turkish School in Gaza City on Thursday, calling on the international community to uphold their rights to education, healthcare and protection as the world prepares to mark World Children’s Day.

The gathering was organized to highlight the severe humanitarian, psychological and educational consequences of the war waged by “Israel” on children in the Gaza Strip, many of whom have been forced to grow up amid displacement and deteriorating living conditions.

The event took place at the school, near which displaced families have established tents to shelter from the ongoing crisis. The schoolyard was decorated with Palestinian and Turkish flags, as well as banners belonging to the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation [IHH]. Children participated wearing traditional Palestinian embroidered garments, keffiyehs and school uniforms.

Throughout the gathering, participants held banners and displayed drawings in several languages, demanding access to education, healthcare and security, while emphasizing their right to live with dignity.

The program featured speeches, songs and performances through which the children addressed the international community, urging it to recognize their suffering and support their rights.

Speaking to Anadolu, Palestinian student Maria Daher said hundreds of children attend the Turkish School, while many displaced families reside in tents surrounding the facility.

“We are sending a message to the world to see who Gaza’s children are. They are deprived children, children of hunger, children who suffer from the cold and from everything,” she said.

Daher said children in Gaza were demanding their basic rights, including education, healthcare, safety and a dignified existence.

“Palestinian children have the right to live in safety and freedom, and Gaza’s children have the right to learn, play and live safely,” she said.

She also appealed to the international community not to overlook their circumstances, saying: “On World Children’s Day, don’t forget us.”

Palestinian teacher Nahla Shehab told Anadolu that hundreds of displaced children living in tents near the school participated in the event.

Shehab said the children had spent the past three years facing extremely difficult circumstances, including bombardment, hunger, fear and the denial of their most fundamental childhood rights.

Despite the hardships, she said, the children continued to look toward the future with hope and aspired to freedom and better living conditions.

She also highlighted their entitlement to education, healthcare and protection in a secure environment, expressing hope that they would eventually play a leading role in rebuilding and contributing to their society despite the experiences they had endured during the war.

World Children’s Day is observed annually on November 20.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Education Ministry announced that more than 21,000 children had been martyred in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 during the war waged by “Israel”, with tens of thousands of others sustaining injuries.

Since October 2023, the “Israeli” war on Gaza has martyred more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, most of them women and children. The assault has also resulted in the destruction of approximately 90 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure.