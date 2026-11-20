Gold Prices Approach $3,500 Mark, Hitting Lowest Level Since September 2025

By Staff, Agencies

Gold prices plunged on Friday, approaching $3,500 per ounce and reaching their lowest level since September 2025, as expectations of further US Federal Reserve interest rate increases and a wider sell-off in global technology stocks weighed on the precious metal.

Spot gold dropped 2.3% to $3,543.19 per ounce by 0555 GMT, after falling to an intraday low of approximately $3,520 during the Asian trading session.

The latest decline has put bullion on track for its sharpest weekly loss since March. Gold has also shed around one-third of its value since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict in late February, which drove energy-related inflation higher and pushed major central banks to increase borrowing costs.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s [FOMC] October meeting, published on Wednesday, indicated that nearly all policymakers supported additional interest rate increases in the coming months to bring inflation back toward the central bank’s 2% target.

Market expectations also point to further monetary tightening. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, investors are pricing in a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase next month, while the likelihood of a larger 50-basis-point hike stands at 10%.

Rising interest rates generally reduce the appeal of gold, which does not generate interest or yield, by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the metal. A stronger US dollar also puts additional pressure on gold and other dollar-denominated commodities by making them more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Meanwhile, declining global stock markets have added to the pressure on bullion. Technology shares have led the broader market downturn amid concerns over valuations of companies involved in artificial intelligence, prompting some investors to sell their gold holdings to generate cash.

Other precious metals also recorded losses on Friday. Spot silver fell 2.2% to $41.88 per ounce after plunging nearly 5% during the previous trading session, while platinum and palladium prices also moved lower.