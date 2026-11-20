California Probes Nvidia Over Alleged China Chip Transfers

By Staff, Agencies

California has issued an investigative subpoena to US semiconductor giant Nvidia as part of an inquiry into whether advanced chip technology or confidential information may have reached China through the company or its former chief executive, Jensen Huang, the state’s attorney general announced Thursday.

The investigation will also examine whether Nvidia provided misleading information to investors and the public regarding potential risks associated with Huang’s reported relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, according to a statement from California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office.

Bonta said the circumstances surrounding Nvidia and its former CEO had raised serious concerns, particularly over whether the company had misrepresented information relevant to its investors.

“My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law,” Bonta said in a statement, which he also shared on the US social media platform X.

He added that the material collected through the subpoena would enable the California Department of Justice to assess whether Nvidia’s actions breached state legislation.

Bonta also emphasized the obligations of publicly traded companies to provide accurate information to shareholders, saying that despite the international complexities surrounding Nvidia’s situation, corporate securities laws prohibit companies from misleading investors.

The investigation comes after Huang stepped down from his position last week, following media reports alleging that he had maintained an extramarital relationship with a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of being a Chinese spy.

The woman, identified in US media reports as Alice Huang, was previously linked to Singapore-based data center operator Megaspeed, which has been a customer of Nvidia. The company has also come under scrutiny over suspected transfers of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

Beijing has rejected allegations that the woman was involved in espionage.

Following Huang’s departure, Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while the company’s board undertakes the process of selecting a permanent replacement.

The case has also attracted attention from US lawmakers, who have sought further details about potential national security implications and whether American export restrictions governing advanced artificial intelligence chips were properly enforced.

However, the issuance of an investigative subpoena does not constitute proof of wrongdoing. It does not establish that Nvidia or Huang violated any laws or that advanced semiconductor technology or confidential information was transferred to China.