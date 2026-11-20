Japan’s Core Inflation Rises to 2.2% in October

By Staff, Agencies

Japan’s core consumer inflation rate climbed to 2.2% year-on-year in October, recording its second consecutive monthly increase and reaching its highest level this year, according to official figures released Friday.

The increase, which excludes fresh food prices, was slightly below economists’ median forecast of 2.3%, data from the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry showed.

Overall consumer inflation also picked up, reaching 2.3% in October compared with 2.1% in September.

Meanwhile, the core-core inflation measure, which excludes both fresh food and energy costs, rose 2.2% from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.4% increase recorded in September. The indicator is closely watched by the Bank of Japan [BOJ] to assess underlying inflation trends.

Rising energy costs contributed significantly to the latest increase in consumer prices. Energy prices rose 2.2% annually in October, reversing the 0.6% decline recorded a month earlier.

City gas prices also registered a sharper increase, climbing 5.3% year-on-year compared with a 0.2% rise in September.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.5% in October, accelerating from the 0.4% increase recorded in the previous month.

The latest figures have strengthened market expectations that the Bank of Japan could announce another interest rate increase when its monetary policy board meets in December.

Last month, the central bank said underlying inflation had reached its 2% target for the first time since the objective was introduced in 2013. It also indicated that its priority had shifted toward maintaining inflation at around that level.