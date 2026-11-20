Pentagon Official Kirsten Davies Named New US National Cyber Director

By Staff, Agencies

Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies has been selected to become the next US national cyber director, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday, following the departure of Sean Cairncross from President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director Kirsten Davies — look forward to working together to strengthen America’s cybersecurity,” Rubio wrote in a post on the US social media platform X.

A White House official had earlier confirmed that Cairncross was leaving his administration position.

The news outlet Axios initially reported his departure, citing two sources familiar with the matter who said Cairncross was unwilling to remain in the position for another two years.

According to the report, his departure would allow the White House sufficient time to secure Senate approval for a replacement before Democrats assume control of the chamber in January.

Although his exit was initially described as amicable, Axios later cited two White House officials who claimed that Trump’s chief of staff, Stephen Miller, had pushed for Cairncross’ removal over concerns about his cybersecurity qualifications.

Davies, an experienced cybersecurity executive, has served as the Pentagon’s chief information officer since December 2025. In that capacity, she oversees information technology, cybersecurity and information assurance throughout the Defense Department.

Before joining the Pentagon, she held senior technology and cybersecurity positions at several major corporations, including Unilever, Estee Lauder, Barclays and Hewlett Packard.

She also established the Institute for Cyber, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting digital security and safety.

Cairncross led the Office of the National Cyber Director, which is responsible for coordinating cybersecurity strategies and policies across the US federal government. The position requires confirmation by the Senate.

He received Senate approval in August 2025 through a 59-35 vote, becoming the first Senate-confirmed cybersecurity official during Trump’s second presidential term. He took over the position from Harry Coker Jr.

Cairncross previously worked as a senior adviser to the White House chief of staff during Trump’s first administration and served as head of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a federal agency responsible for foreign assistance.

His departure comes after Democrats secured victories in this month’s midterm elections, resulting in Republicans losing control of both chambers of Congress.

The leadership change also takes place amid growing attention to the country’s cybersecurity readiness following several technology and service disruptions affecting banks, airlines and federal government networks.

The administration has maintained that there is currently no evidence connecting the incidents or indicating that they resulted from malicious cyber activity.

Separately, Michael LoSapio, Trump’s nominee to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency [CISA], faced questions from lawmakers during a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday regarding the agency’s leadership and its capacity to address emerging cyber threats.

CISA, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security, is tasked with safeguarding federal civilian networks and assisting in the protection of critical infrastructure against cyberattacks.