Italy Says School Bomb Threats Aim to Destabilize Institutions Pose No Immediate Danger

By Staff, Agencies

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Thursday that a series of bomb threats sent to thousands of schools across the country were intended to undermine public institutions and create disorder, but did not present any concrete security threat.

Speaking before the Chamber of Deputies, Piantedosi said there had been no actual danger to students or school personnel following threatening emails received by educational institutions beginning November 11, according to the ANSA news agency.

“There has never been any material danger, nor any concrete risk to the safety of our children,” the minister said.

He characterized the incidents as attempts to spread panic, generate confusion and undermine public confidence in state institutions.

However, Piantedosi cautioned against dismissing the seriousness of the threats, noting that authorities had not yet established whether specific hostile individuals or organized groups were behind the incidents.

According to the minister, more than 6,000 educational institutions received threatening messages on November 11, resulting in 2,455 evacuations.

The following day, another 3,778 schools and educational facilities received similar emails, leading to 77 evacuations.

On November 16, nearly 7,500 institutions were targeted by further threats, although authorities reported only one evacuation.

Piantedosi said the number of evacuations had declined by more than 99.9% compared with the first incident.

Separately, the interior minister rejected reports alleging that data had been stolen from Italy’s Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate, stressing that no confidential material or information related to ongoing investigations had been compromised.

Commenting on other cyber incidents affecting major food retailers, Piantedosi revealed that a coordinated cyberattack had targeted refrigeration systems used in food distribution.

The incident affected several dozen stores across Italy where software intended to safeguard products had proven insufficient, he said.

He added that authorities were assessing additional measures to improve the security and resilience of critical infrastructure, with particular attention to the healthcare sector.

Piantedosi also called for greater cooperation among European countries, arguing that cybersecurity threats extending beyond national borders require a coordinated response rather than isolated national efforts.a