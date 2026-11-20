Asian Tech Shares Slide Despite Anthropic’s Strong Nasdaq Debut

By Staff, Agencies

Asian technology markets recorded sharp losses on Friday as concerns over heavy artificial intelligence investment continued to weigh on investor sentiment, overshadowing the strong stock market debut of Claude developer Anthropic on Wall Street.

Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex index dropped 2,393.60 points, or 6.23%, to finish at 36,033.29, with trading volume reaching 877.35 billion Taiwan dollars [$26.6 billion].

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell below the 57,000-point mark for the first time since November 6, hitting an intraday low of 56,436.65 during morning trading. At that level, the index was down 5.06% from Thursday’s closing price.

SoftBank Group, which owns approximately 13% of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, also suffered significant losses, with its shares falling more than 14.5% during the session.

South Korea’s Kospi benchmark similarly dropped below 5,000 points, declining 5.2% to 4,869.96 in morning trading.

Major semiconductor companies Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, both key suppliers of memory chips for AI data centers, recorded losses exceeding 6% each.

Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped nearly 2.1% to 22,355.52 in early trading, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.4%.

The downturn across Asian markets followed a reversal on Wall Street on Thursday, where major US stock indexes closed lower despite initially recording gains.

The S&P 500 had advanced as much as 1.3% during the session before reversing direction and ending 2% lower at 7,175.83. The decline marked its sixth consecutive losing session, representing its longest downward streak since 2024.

The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite also weakened, falling 2.3% to close at 23,879.20.

Anthropic, however, performed strongly during its first trading session on the Nasdaq, moving against the broader market downturn.

The artificial intelligence company set its initial public offering [IPO] price at $83 per share, before opening trading at $111.50.

Although the stock gave up some of its early gains, it finished the session at $97.17, representing an increase of 17.1% over its IPO price.

Its positive performance came as more than 90% of companies listed on the S&P 500 ended the session in negative territory.

However, Anthropic shares subsequently retreated 4.7% in after-hours trading.