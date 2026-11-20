US Agriculture Dept. Takes Multiple Applications Offline Following Cybersecurity Incident

By Staff, Agencies

The US Department of Agriculture [USDA] has taken numerous applications offline following a cybersecurity incident, disrupting financial services and payment tools used by farmers, according to media reports published Thursday.

The disruption occurred after the security incident was internally reported earlier this week, news outlets Nextgov/FCW and Government Executive reported, citing three individuals familiar with the matter.

The identity of those responsible for the intrusion remains unknown, while it is also unclear whether any information was stolen from the affected systems.

According to an email sent Monday by Chris Rottler, acting assistant chief information officer at the USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, the department’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Operations Center had identified a security breach requiring immediate technical measures.

The email stated that the incident prompted the Information Services Division to reset database passwords across all operating environments, a process that also required the department to reset its applications, resulting in service disruptions.

A technical notice issued Thursday and reviewed by Nextgov/FCW and Government Executive indicated that maintenance work was still underway.

The bulletin warned that users could continue experiencing occasional application outages throughout the week as technical operations proceeded.

In addition, some USDA employees were encountering problems accessing their virtual private networks [VPNs] as of late Thursday afternoon, according to one of the individuals familiar with the situation and a separate internal notice reviewed by the news outlets.