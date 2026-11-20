Denmark Approves Greenland Deal with Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Denmark’s parliament has unanimously approved a deal expanding the US military presence in Greenland following months of tension caused by President Donald Trump’s annexation threats.

All 109 lawmakers present in the 179-seat parliament voted in favor on Thursday, with none opposed or abstaining, according to the official record. The remaining 70 members were absent.

The deal allows the US to expand its existing Pituffik Space Base and establish military facilities at two additional locations. It also provides for further expansion and the deployment of Trump’s planned Golden Dome missile-defense system.

The agreement reaffirms Danish sovereignty over Greenland and recognizes that Greenlanders “constitute a people pursuant to international law with the right to self-determination,” according to the document published by Denmark’s Foreign Ministry.

Unlike in Denmark, the deal does not require congressional approval in the US. It will take effect once Copenhagen and Nuuk formally notify Washington of their acceptance.

The US, Denmark, and Greenland signed the agreement in September, following months of diplomatic tension over Trump’s efforts to acquire the strategically located island.

The US president repeatedly refused to rule out using military force to seize Greenland, drawing condemnation from European NATO allies and straining transatlantic relations.

Greenland’s parliament ratified the agreement on November 3, with 16 lawmakers voting in favor and seven abstaining.

A day later, Trump posted a map of the Western Hemisphere showing Greenland crossed out and relabeled ‘Our Land’.

Trump has repeatedly argued that control of Greenland is vital to US national security and NATO’s position in the region. The island is also expected to play a key role in his proposed Golden Dome system, designed to detect, track, and intercept ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles approaching over the North Pole.