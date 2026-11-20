Africa’s Biggest Airline Hit by Cyberattack

By Staff, Agencies

Africa’s largest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has reported a cybersecurity breach that may have exposed customer information, prompting a warning to members of its loyalty program to watch for suspicious messages.

The state-owned airline notified members of its ShebaMiles frequent-flier program on Wednesday, describing the incident as “limited in scope.” Flights were not disrupted.

“This incident may have affected certain customer information. However, we want to reassure you that there is currently no evidence that your financial information was accessed,” Ethiopian Airlines said.

The aviation group said it is investigating with cybersecurity partners and the relevant authorities to determine the full impact of the incident. It urged customers to “remain vigilant against any suspicious or unsolicited communications.”

Chief Commercial Officer Lemma Yadecha told Ethiopian newspaper Addis Fortune that hackers accessed thousands of member accounts, but maintained that no data or loyalty miles were taken or altered.

“The intrusion is fully contained,” he said. Suspicious activity was detected on November 17, after the intruders spent several days inside the system, according to Yadecha.

ShebaMiles allows members to earn miles on Ethiopian Airlines and partner flights and redeem them for award tickets, upgrades, and other benefits. The program had more than 5.38 million members as of October 2025, according to the company.

The breach comes amid recent global technology disruptions, including a Microsoft outage and a nationwide halt to US flight departures last week, both attributed to technical failures.

Air Botswana also reported a suspected ransomware attack on November 4, saying it detected unauthorized access to systems containing employee and internal information. Passenger bookings, aircraft systems, and flight operations were unaffected, the carrier said.

European carriers have also reported exposed customer records following a breach at Spanish travel-technology supplier Amadeus. On November 9, Finnair said flight lists containing around 116,000 reservations were involved. Scandinavian Airlines said booking information for more than 350,000 passengers may have been exposed