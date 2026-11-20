Cyclone Akvan Hits India’s Eastern Coast, Over 300k Evacuated

By Staff, Agencies

Cyclone Akvan made landfall along India’s eastern coastline early Friday, prompting large-scale evacuations as heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas battered parts of the affected region, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department announced on the US social media platform X that the landfall process had begun and was expected to continue for approximately three hours.

More than 300,000 people have been moved to safer locations in the eastern state of Odisha ahead of the cyclone’s arrival, according to the Press Trust of India.

Coastal areas experienced severe weather conditions, with powerful winds, intense rainfall and rough sea conditions accompanying the storm as it reached land.

Authorities have yet to provide information on possible casualties or the extent of damage caused by the cyclone.

The latest storm comes after India was recently struck by two major cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, which hit Andhra Pradesh in quick succession, causing widespread damage to homes, infrastructure and agricultural land.