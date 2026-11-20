Iran’s Top Commander: Enemy Actions to Change Iran’s Defense Doctrine

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Major General Ahmad Vahidi said hostile actions against Iran could lead to changes in the country's defense doctrine.

Speaking at a gathering attended by university students, Major General Vahidi said, "The enemy's actions will lead to changes in our defense doctrine."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran makes decisions regarding changes to its doctrine and its requirements," the general added.

His remarks come after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, during a meeting with senior commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces, stressed the need to strengthen the country's defense doctrine and tactics in line with emerging threats.

The Commander in Chief emphasized that intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies is essential to achieving maximum deterrence, ordering that any level or type of threat be met with an immediate and effective response without geographical limitations.