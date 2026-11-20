Paris Protesters Oppose Bill Presuming Police Shootings Are Lawful

By Staff, Agencies

Demonstrators gathered in Paris on Thursday to oppose proposed legislation that would presume police officers acted lawfully when using their firearms, as lawmakers debated the bill in the French Senate.

Dozens of associations and nongovernmental organizations assembled near the Senate to challenge the proposed measure, which would shift the burden of proof in cases involving police shootings by granting officers a presumption of lawful conduct.

Among the organizations opposing the legislation are Amnesty International, Attac France and SAVE groups.

According to the Public Sénat website, opponents argue that the bill could undermine police accountability, complicate investigations into fatal shootings and increase the possibility of excessive use of force by law enforcement officers.

As part of the demonstration, protesters erected a symbolic cemetery featuring white markers representing people who have been fatally shot by police since 2017.

The memorial included the name of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old of Algerian descent who was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in 2023.

Demonstrators also chanted slogans describing the proposed legislation as a “license to kill,” while speakers representing human rights organizations warned that its adoption could weaken the rule of law.

Among those addressing the gathering was Issam El Khalfaoui, whose 19-year-old son, Souheil, was fatally shot by police in Marseille in 2021.

El Khalfaoui, who is of North African descent, warned that the proposed measure could reduce scrutiny of police use of firearms and make it more difficult to hold officers accountable for their actions.