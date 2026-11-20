US Sanctions Southeast Asian Cyber Scam Operators, Armed Group Leaders

By Staff, Agencies

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Thursday against three individuals and two companies linked to cyber scam networks operating in Cambodia and Burma that target Americans through virtual currency investment fraud.

The designations by the Office of Foreign Assets Control [OFAC] target both scam compound operators and leaders of an ethnic armed group providing protection to the networks, according to a Treasury statement.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Treasury has aggressively targeted overseas scam compounds to protect Americans from fraud,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, vowing to continue dismantling the networks enabling the operations.

Among those blacklisted is Cambodian national Zhao Hui, who leased a scam center owned by the previously sanctioned Prince Group TCO and paid protection fees to its designated leader, Chen Zhi.

Zhao also owned and operated a separate Cambodian scam compound targeting Americans and Europeans, and chairs the boards of two newly sanctioned Cambodia-based firms: Bei Fang Bo Lin Construction Decoration Co., Ltd. and ZHZ Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

OFAC also sanctioned two leaders of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army [DKBA], a designated armed group in Myanmar accused of protecting scam compounds along the Thailand-Myanmar border and participating in violence against human trafficking victims.

Those designated are DKBA Commander-in-Chief General Saw Shwe Wah, who oversees security in Karen State’s Three Pagodas Pass and reportedly owns a plantation used for scam operations.

Under the sanctions, all US-based property and interests belonging to the designated individuals and entities are blocked and US persons are generally prohibited from conducting transactions with them.