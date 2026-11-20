Trump Admin. Seeks to Drop Alaska Election Lawsuit After Democratic Victory

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss its own lawsuit challenging the certification of Alaska’s Senate election results, effectively abandoning its effort to prevent a Democratic victory from being recognized, according to media reports Thursday.

The US Department of Justice filed the lawsuit in October, following repeated claims by President Donald Trump that the presence of two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the November 3 ballot could confuse voters and amount to an attempt to “defraud” the electorate.

The legal action sought to prevent Alaska from certifying the election results unless incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan was declared the winner.

However, Democratic candidate Mary Peltola was declared victorious in the race earlier this week. In response, the Justice Department submitted a filing to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals requesting that the case be dismissed as moot in light of the election outcome.

In the filing, Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward said the lawsuit had been intended to ensure that Alaska and its election officials fulfilled their responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

He added that the government “therefore reluctantly acknowledges that there no longer exists any means” of determining whether ballots cast for independent candidate Dan J. Sullivan were actually intended for the incumbent Republican candidate.

Trump had repeatedly argued in the weeks preceding the election that the two similarly named candidates could mislead voters. He also acknowledged that he had encouraged the Justice Department to pursue legal action.

Several days after the lawsuit was filed, The New York Times reported that Peltola’s campaign had played a role in encouraging Dan J. Sullivan to enter the contest. Peltola, however, denied any wrongdoing.

On October 28, Trump called for Peltola to face prosecution over the allegations and be removed from the ballot, describing the presence of the two similarly named candidates as “voter fraud at the highest level.”

Democratic officials countered that the use of so-called dummy candidates was a common political tactic employed by both parties and did not constitute an illegal practice, even if Peltola’s campaign had been involved.

Peltola secured an outright majority in the Alaska Senate race, eliminating the need for the state to apply its ranked-choice voting system to determine the winner.

Consequently, ballots cast for either of the two Sullivan candidates did not affect the final outcome of the election.

According to projected final results from the November 3 Senate contest, Democrats are expected to hold 56 of the Senate’s 100 seats as of January 3, compared with 44 seats for Republicans.