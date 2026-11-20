Yemen Threatens to Strike Saudi Red Sea Ports

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces have warned that they will target Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports if Riyadh launches an attack on the strategic Yemeni port of Hudaydah, following evacuation orders issued for the area by the Saudi-led coalition.

In a statement on Friday, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree urged employees, workers, and people in the vicinity of Saudi ports to evacuate immediately and called on shipping companies to remove their vessels. Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports include Jeddah, Yanbu and Jizan.

The Yemeni military also warned employees and workers to evacuate Al-Shuqaiq Power Station and Riyadh’s financial center, declaring both locations legitimate targets for retaliatory operations following Saudi strikes on the power plants in Saada and Mokha. Saree said the two targets would be struck in the coming hours.

Yemeni forces targeted Riyadh’s financial center twice on Thursday, once at dawn and again in the evening. The attacks reportedly hit the Saudi capital’s tallest skyscraper, which houses the headquarters of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

The latest escalation follows Saudi Arabia’s bombing of Sana’a International Airport in July. Yemen subsequently announced a “blockade for blockade” policy and declared an embargo on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea.

In recent months, Yemeni forces have reported naval operations against vessels linked to Saudi Arabia, saying the measures were intended to enforce the blockade and affect the kingdom’s energy exports. They have also carried out retaliatory operations on targets inside Saudi territory and advanced across Yemen’s coastal plain in September, strengthening their control over areas surrounding the strategic Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.

Last month, Yemeni forces also warned airlines against using Saudi airspace, declaring only the airspace above the holy cities of Mecca and Medina safe.

The aggression dates back to March 2015, when Saudi Arabia and a US-backed coalition launched a military campaign and blockade aimed at restoring a government favorable to Riyadh in Sanaa. Despite years of military operations and the use of advanced Western weaponry, the coalition has failed to achieve its stated objectives.