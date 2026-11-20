Sweden Removes NATO Bridge Signs Depicting Russian Tank

By Staff, Agencies

Sweden is removing its first NATO-standard military bridge signs after officials discovered that the tank depicted on them was actually a Russian T-80, according to Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet. The decision came on the same day authorities announced the pilot project.

The Swedish Transport Administration had installed the signs at seven bridges between Boden and Morjärv in the northern county of Norrbotten. They indicate the maximum weight each bridge can support, using separate symbols for trucks and tracked military vehicles.

However, military officials examining the newly installed signs noticed that the tank silhouette did not resemble any vehicle in NATO's arsenal. Instead, it clearly depicted a Russian T-80.

NATO standards leave the design of the symbols to national authorities. Kristian Roll, an official with the Swedish Armed Forces’ logistics command, said the tank was intended to be generic and attributed the mistake to human error.

The military now plans to replace the image with a less recognizable design. Lieutenant Colonel Joakim Paasikivi suggested using a Leopard tank, a model operated by Sweden.

The incident follows several similar design mistakes involving Russian military hardware in Western promotional material. In 2025, the US National Museum of the Navy marked the service’s 250th anniversary using an image of the Russian cruiser Varyag.

In 2024, Canada’s Conservative Party withdrew a video featuring Russian fighter jets while party leader Pierre Poilievre discussed national defense. In 2019, Britain’s Department for International Trade used the silhouette of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft in a post promoting the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows.

The Swedish signs are part of efforts to facilitate the movement of troops and military equipment and the reception of forces from other NATO members.

Sweden abandoned decades of military non-alignment when it joined the alliance in March 2024, citing security concerns over Russia. Its military budget has since increased by nearly 40%, reaching $17.2 billion this year.

Moscow has repeatedly argued that it had no grounds for confrontation with Sweden or Finland before their NATO accession, maintaining that both countries abandoned the advantages of military non-alignment without improving their security.

The Kremlin has also said NATO’s expanding military infrastructure near Russian borders requires Moscow to take corresponding defensive measures.