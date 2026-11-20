Ceuta Reports Sharp Rise in Sexual Assault Incidents

By Staff, Agencies

Reports of sexual assaults in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta increased by 650% over a three-month period following a mass influx of migrants from Morocco, according to government data published by Spanish newspaper El Español.

Ceuta’s emergency service recorded 30 sexual-assault-related incidents between July 30, when the mass arrivals began, and October 29, compared with four during the same period in 2025, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. Sixteen of the reported cases involved minors, compared with none in the previous year.

The figures also showed a sharp increase in other reported incidents. Reports involving bladed weapons rose from 23 to 268, while those involving firearms increased from eight to 56. Break-in reports surged from 35 to 1,018.

Sources in Ceuta’s regional government described the emergency-service figures as “extremely concerning,” warning of a “serious deterioration” in public security and calling on the central government in Madrid to take stronger action.

The figures represent reports received by the 112 emergency service rather than confirmed crimes, and do not identify the alleged perpetrators.

In a separate case earlier in November, police arrested three migrants suspected of facilitating illegal immigration, drugging, and rape.

Officers reportedly found ten migrants, including four minors, confined in overcrowded accommodation.

One woman alleged that she had been drugged and raped. According to the report, the individuals lacked legal documentation and had been paying a criminal gang to stay in the building.

The latest figures follow the arrival of an estimated 100,000 migrants from Morocco on July 30 and 31, many of whom crossed the border by swimming. The arrivals included thousands of unaccompanied minors and placed significant pressure on local reception facilities.

Although most have since left, more than 15,000 reportedly remain in the enclave, according to Ceuta President Juan Jesús Vivas.

On Tuesday, Vivas accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of failing to prevent the influx, alleging that Madrid had allowed Morocco to determine the number of migrants entering Ceuta.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper OKDIARIO, Vivas claimed Sánchez had abandoned the enclave and failed to deploy available resources to secure its border.