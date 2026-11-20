Iranian Media: US Missile Hits Area Near Iran’s Qeshm Island in Southern Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A missile launched by the United States struck an area on the outskirts of Qeshm Island in southern Iran on Friday evening, according to the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The missile hit a location near Qeshm city at approximately 6:50 p.m. local time [1520 GMT], the agency said.

No casualties were immediately reported, while the intended target of the strike remained unclear. Washington has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.

The latest attack comes amid renewed US military operations targeting locations on Qeshm Island, which lies in the Gulf near the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this week, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that US forces had struck several sites on the island on Tuesday.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of the war launched by the United States and “Israel” against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded with strikes targeting “Israel” and US military installations in several Arab countries.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and entered negotiations aimed at addressing the conflict. However, the talks subsequently stalled over disagreements concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fighting between the United States and Iran have continued intermittently since July, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring the war to an end.