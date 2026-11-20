Iraqi PM Urges Restraint as Forces Enter Jurf al-Nasr

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi urged security forces in Jurf al-Nasr to exercise “restraint and wisdom” on Friday as Iraqi security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) began deploying in the city.

Addressing the units responsible for security in the area, al-Zaidi reminded them that they were among fellow Iraqis and had no battle to fight.

The prime minister, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said the government’s approach was based on “inclusion, not exclusion.”

He stressed that all forces would serve under one flag, one command, and one law.

Al-Zaidi described the deployment as “a first step toward asserting state authority, unifying the forces, and bringing weapons under state control.”

He said the government intended to extend these efforts across Iraq as part of a broader campaign to tackle corruption and bring armed groups under the rule of law.

He also praised Iraqis for supporting state efforts to protect the country’s wealth and confront corruption and rebellion.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces and PMF units entered Jurf al-Nasr, where a new command headquarters tasked with maintaining security in the area was officially inaugurated.

According to Al Mayadeen Plus, the formations began deploying gradually and in large numbers, while arrangements for the return of displaced residents are expected to follow at a later stage.

The deployment follows approval by the commander-in-chief’s office of a joint security plan communicated to the Popular Mobilization Commission.

Under the arrangement, units from the Defense Ministry, police, and PMF formations will replace the forces previously responsible for security in the subdistrict.

Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq had previously stressed that the issues of Jurf al-Nasr and the Resistance’s weapons should remain outside political disputes.