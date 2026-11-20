UNRWA Highlights Support for Palestinian Children on World Children’s Day

By Staff, Agencies

The UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, marked World Children’s Day on Friday by highlighting its work supporting children in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.

In a post on X, the agency said Palestine refugee children were “sharing their dreams for the future,” emphasizing its efforts to ensure they can learn, stay healthy, feel safe, and receive the support they need to thrive.

“Every child has potential. Every child has rights. We must protect both,” UNRWA said.

World Children’s Day is observed annually on November 20, marking the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and, in 1989, the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Established by the UN General Assembly in 1949, UNRWA provides education, healthcare, and relief services to Palestine refugees across its five fields of operation.

In the Gaza Strip, in-person schooling resumed in September for the first time in approximately three years, but under exceptionally difficult conditions. Classes are being held in damaged school buildings, tents, and temporary learning spaces, while many families remain displaced and children lack basic educational supplies.

According to UN estimates, around 98% of schools in the Strip have been destroyed or damaged during the war, depriving approximately 660,000 students of in-person education. Most school buildings require extensive rehabilitation or reconstruction, while many have been converted into shelters for displaced families.

To address the disruption, UNRWA has established temporary learning spaces inside shelter centers and introduced online self-learning programs. The agency reported that, as of September 2026, up to 100,000 children had participated in structured classes at these temporary facilities, while approximately 280,000 students had accessed its self-learning platform.