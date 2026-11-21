IRGC: 58th US MQ-9 Drone Downed over Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] announced that its new aerospace air defense system intercepted and hit a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz a few hours ago, the 58th drone of that type the force says it has brought down.

On November 7, the IRGC announced the 55th MQ-9 downed by its air defenses, crediting its intelligence superiority and continuous monitoring of US aerial movements and reconnaissance flight patterns.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Army separately announced that its air defenses destroyed an MQ-9 east of the strait with domestically developed systems integrated into the national air defense network.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi mocked US Central Command chief Brad Cooper over the repeated losses, suggesting Washington had effectively turned its multimillion-dollar MQ-1 and MQ-9 fleet into suicide drones, according to Tasnim.

The US has acknowledged heavy losses of the aircraft and other systems, with The Washington Post reporting on August 13, citing three US officials, that the military had lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reapers in the war, roughly a quarter of its fleet, at a cost of more than $1.3 billion.