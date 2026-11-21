IRGC Commander: Iran’s Naval Dominance Extends 500km Beyond Gulf

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Major General Ahmad Vahidi Iran's naval dominance now extends at least 500 kilometers beyond the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, forcing enemy warships to keep their distance from the region.

In comments at a gathering of university students on Friday, Vahidi said Iran's naval forces have established control not only over the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz but also over open waters hundreds of kilometers farther away.

"Why do enemy warships not dare to come closer than 500 to 600 kilometers?" he asked, attributing this to the combat capabilities of Iran's naval forces and the strength of commanders and personnel of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Vahidi further noted that the Gulf had previously hosted as many as 120 Western military vessels at certain times, while between 70 and 80 were normally present. However, he said, there has been no sign of those vessels for many months, either in the Strait of Hormuz or beyond it.

"The enemies must understand that they have no option but to admit defeat, and no choice but to leave the region," he stated.

The IRGC commander also stressed that retaliation for the US-"Israeli" crimes against Iran is an undeniable right, warning that the world would no longer be a safe place for those responsible for the killings and atrocities.

"They will have no peaceful sleep and must tremble over the crimes they have committed," he said.

In parallel, Vahidi added that the Iranian nation would pursue those responsible until revenge is exacted for the blood of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the victims of the Minab tragedy and all other martyrs.

He also highlighted the full combat readiness of Iran's Armed Forces, saying IRGC Aerospace Force personnel are continuously developing and unveiling new capabilities.

According to Vahidi, the force's current capabilities are undoubtedly greater than those demonstrated during the first war of aggression, with its innovations, operational capabilities and technological achievements having also advanced.