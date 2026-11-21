Germany Pressed to Arrest Former Mossad Chief over Lebanon Pager Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

A prominent German human rights organization has filed a criminal complaint against former Mossad chief David Barnea, urging German authorities to arrest him over war crimes linked to the 2024 pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reported Thursday.

The Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights [ECCHR] submitted the complaint to Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office, calling for an arrest warrant ahead of Barnea's expected visit to the country next week.

Alexander Schwarz, co-director of the ECCHR's International Crimes and Legal Accountability program, said Germany should not provide a platform for individuals accused of war crimes.

He argued that distributing thousands of explosive-rigged everyday devices and detonating them without knowing their locations exposed an uncontrollable number of civilians to serious harm.

Schwarz stressed that protecting civilians is a fundamental principle of international humanitarian law, adding that there was a strong possibility Barnea bore criminal responsibility for the operation.

The organization cited Barnea's acknowledgment of playing a key role in planning and carrying out the coordinated explosions.

On September 17 and 18, 2024, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded across Beirut, South Lebanon, and the Bekaa in coordinated "Israeli" attacks, martyring dozens and injuring at least 2,800 people. Benjamin Netanyahu later acknowledged the occupation entity's responsibility for the attacks.

