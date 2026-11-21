Axios: Witkoff, Kushner Hold Talks with Qatari Mediators in Berlin

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met senior Qatari officials in Berlin on Thursday to discuss mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the meeting.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and envoy Ali Al Thawadi attended the talks. Qatar has spent weeks seeking an agreement to restore the ceasefire, resume nuclear negotiations, and prevent renewed war.

The meeting coincided with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Germany, where he met Chancellor Friedrich Merz and called for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Trump said Friday that Washington wants a "real deal" with Iran, claiming Tehran seeks an agreement but one that he could not accept. He reiterated his opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Qatar and Pakistan remain the only mediation channels with Washington. He stressed that Tehran requires an explicit declaration from Trump that he wants an agreement, alongside confidence-building measures demonstrating US seriousness.

Araghchi said Iran's proposal to restore the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and resume nuclear negotiations remains on the table. Tehran's conditions include a ceasefire on all fronts, an end to the naval blockade, permission to sell oil, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

On the nuclear issue, Araghchi said a permanent agreement was possible but ruled out transferring Iran's enriched uranium stockpile abroad.

He also charged that Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to drag Washington into another confrontation with Iran to secure his political survival.

Despite intensified diplomatic contacts, including meetings in Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Oman, no significant breakthrough has been achieved.

Trump indicated he would postpone any decision on further military action until after the beginning of the new year, despite Netanyahu's reported pressure for renewed attacks.