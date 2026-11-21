FBI Investigates Suspected Hack of National Police Crime Database

By Staff, Agencies

The FBI is examining a suspected cyber intrusion targeting the National Crime Information Center [NCIC], a major law enforcement database used by federal, state and local authorities to exchange warrant information and conduct background checks, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the investigation.

Bureau officials became aware of the suspected breach in recent days, although investigators have yet to determine who was behind the incident or whether unauthorized individuals accessed, viewed or modified information stored in the system.

The latest incident comes as the Trump administration faces growing scrutiny over the security of US government networks and its ability to protect sensitive information following a series of cybersecurity incidents and major service disruptions.

A former FBI official who previously oversaw cybercrime investigations told CNN that the integrity of the database is particularly important because police officers depend on its records when making decisions during law enforcement operations.

“Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety. My concern isn’t simply whether hackers gained access to sensitive information, although that is an issue, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on,” the former official said.

The suspected intrusion follows another cyber incident in September, when a hacking group known as ShinyHunters targeted an FBI recruitment website containing personal information belonging to bureau employees.

A Canadian cybersecurity researcher and author was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with that case. In its aftermath, several FBI employees told CNN they had difficulty determining whether their personal information had been compromised and expressed dissatisfaction with the assistance provided by the bureau.

The latest investigation also recalls a 2023 incident in which hackers accessed a computer system used by the FBI’s New York field office in investigations involving child sexual exploitation. The compromised system contained images connected to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, CNN previously reported.

On Thursday, shortly after FBI officials became aware of the suspected database breach, Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News to discuss Operation Winter Shield, an initiative aimed at encouraging companies to update systems containing sensitive information.

However, according to CNN, Patel presented the operation as an ongoing initiative despite the program having concluded several months earlier.

“Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn’t,” Patel said. “We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time.”

Patel’s television appearance came as the Trump administration sought to reassure the public about the country’s cybersecurity defenses following reported disruptions affecting banks, the National Security Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control system.