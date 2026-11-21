Sudanese Authorities: Army Retains Initiative in Blue Nile Amid RSF Advances

By Staff, Agencies

Authorities in Sudan’s Blue Nile state said Friday that the army remains in control of the military initiative and is continuing operations aimed at restoring security in the state’s southern areas amid escalating clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

The statement followed claims by the RSF, made hours earlier, that its fighters had captured five locations in the state: Khor Mak, City 10, City 11, Sinja Nabag and Al-Taqa village. The Sudanese army had not immediately responded to the claims.

The reported locations are situated within approximately 80 kilometers [50 miles] of Damazin, the state capital.

Blue Nile government spokesperson Saif al-Nasr Min Allah Mahmoud said local authorities were closely monitoring the security situation and ongoing military operations in the southern part of the state.

Acknowledging concerns among residents over the latest developments, Mahmoud said the realities on the ground differed from accounts circulating on social media.

“We understand citizens’ fears and panic, and that war involves advances and retreats, but the reality on the ground is not as being depicted on social media,” he said.

Mahmoud maintained that the armed forces continued to hold the initiative and were working to restore security across the state.

He called on residents to remain calm and support the military until stability and security were reestablished, adding that the state’s political and military leadership was coordinating efforts to drive RSF fighters out of Blue Nile.

The government spokesperson also accused the paramilitary group of spreading rumors, misinformation and panic through social media, including claims that its forces were approaching Damazin.

He further praised the army’s 4th Infantry Division, saying its personnel were making sacrifices on the front lines.

Separately, the local government in Geissan said Friday that developments in City 12 were part of ongoing battlefield maneuvers rather than evidence of a military defeat for government forces.

It said the army remained in control of the operations and would reposition its forces to bring the fighting to an end, describing the outcome as only a matter of time.

The RSF announced Thursday that it had captured City 12 and the Dereng area following clashes with government troops.

On the same day, the Sudanese army said it had conducted a military operation in Dereng, destroying 28 RSF combat vehicles and capturing another 18.

Blue Nile has witnessed an escalation in fighting in recent days, with the RSF and its allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North carrying out attacks in several parts of the state.

Sudan’s war between the national army and the RSF erupted in 2023 following disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary force into the country’s military establishment.

The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people and forced approximately 13 million others to flee their homes, triggering one of the world’s largest displacement and humanitarian crises.