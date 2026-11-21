Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Hits Central Peru

By Staff, Agencies

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Peru’s central Junin region on Friday, with its epicenter located approximately 22 kilometers [14 miles] west-northwest of Ondores, according to the US Geological Survey [USGS].

The USGS initially measured the earthquake at magnitude 6.9 before revising the figure to 6.7.

The tremor occurred at 7:09 p.m. local time [0009 GMT Saturday] at an estimated depth of 142.1 kilometers [88 miles] beneath the Earth’s surface.

Following the earthquake, the US National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat associated with the seismic event.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant property damage.