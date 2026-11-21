Hamas Raises Alarm: ’Israeli’ Brutal Aggression Continues to Devastate Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, condemned the escalation of "Israeli" attacks across the Gaza Strip, which have martyred seven Palestinians and caused widespread destruction of residential homes since Friday morning.

The Resistance described the attacks as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and a continuation of ongoing crimes against Palestinians.

In a statement, the movement said the killings, systematic demolition of homes, and further occupation of land deep inside residential neighborhoods west of the "Yellow Line" are devastating civilian communities, displacing families and spreading fear among an already battered population.

Hamas also characterized the escalation as a series of compounded war crimes unfolding amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, calling for urgent international intervention and accountability under international law.

It called on mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to fulfill their responsibilities and compel the occupation to halt its attacks and ongoing violations, while urging the international community to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

The movement also called on the "Board of Peace" to break its silence and explicitly condemn the occupation's actions, stressing that the occupation bears full responsibility for obstructing the ceasefire's implementation and worsening Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe.