US Police Warn GTA 6 Players Against Bringing Virtual Crimes into Real Life

By Staff, Agencies

Police departments across the United States have issued humorous warnings to players of Grand Theft Auto VI, urging them to keep the game’s fictional criminal activities within the virtual world as excitement surrounding its release continues to grow.

Several law enforcement agencies have taken to social media to remind players that activities such as car theft, reckless driving, street racing, robbery and violence carry serious legal consequences outside the game.

The Atlanta Police Department joined the trend with a message emphasizing the distinction between the game’s fictional setting and real-life communities.

“GTA is not a real place, but Atlanta is!” the department said, warning players against confusing virtual entertainment with real-world behavior.

“Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences. Keep it in the game. Don’t bring it to our streets,” it added.

The Aurora Police Department in Colorado also addressed players, highlighting the differences between the fictional state of Leonida, where GTA 6 takes place, and the real world.

The department reminded gamers that stealing vehicles, robbing convenience stores and assaulting others remain criminal offenses, regardless of whether they resemble activities portrayed in the game.

It also joked that real-world police do not use the game’s six-star wanted-level system, warning that even receiving one star could result in handcuffs.

Similarly, Denver police encouraged players to restrict all grand theft auto activities to the game, emphasizing that stealing vehicles and attempting to escape law enforcement remain illegal.

“Playing GTA 6 from your couch is highly encouraged,” the department said. “We’ll handle the real streets, you handle the virtual ones.”

In Florida, the Port St. Lucie Police Department also joined the campaign, cautioning players against turning public roads into racing tracks or attempting to steal police vehicles.

The department further reminded gamers that real life does not offer a respawn button and that actions have lasting consequences.

Meanwhile, the San Juan Police Department in Texas urged players to remember that “what happens in GTA 6, stays in GTA 6,” encouraging them to enjoy the game without imitating its fictional criminal activities in their communities.

The lighthearted warnings come as Grand Theft Auto VI, developed by Rockstar Games, attracts significant commercial attention following its worldwide release on Thursday.

According to estimates from analytics platform Sensor Tower, the game generated approximately $2.36 billion in revenue through pre-orders and launch-day sales, with 24.58 million copies sold by late Thursday.

The estimates include advance purchases and sales made on release day. Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have yet to publish official sales figures, although demand for the title has been described as “unprecedented.”

Released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, GTA 6 is the first major installment in the franchise since Grand Theft Auto V debuted in 2013, bringing an end to a 13-year wait for fans.