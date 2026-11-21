Trump’s $350B Pentagon Bid Reopens Medicaid Battle

By Staff, Agencies

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune is weighing whether to bring President Donald Trump's request for an additional $350 billion in Pentagon funding to a vote before the new Congress takes office, potentially reigniting divisions over Medicaid cuts approved by Republicans last year, The Hill reported.

Republicans plan to use budget reconciliation, allowing them to pass the military funding package with a simple majority and bypass a Democratic filibuster.

Democrats could introduce an amendment directing the Senate Finance Committee to review the Medicaid provisions, potentially paving the way for a repeal vote.

"It's a function not just of being able to get on the bill, it's also being able to protect it and defend once it's on the floor," Thune said.

Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown is expected to replace Republican Senator Jon Husted by December 15, around the time the Pentagon package could reach the Senate floor.

The change would leave Republicans with 52 seats. Republican Senator Mike Rounds warned that some of last year's Medicaid cuts passed by just one vote.

The cuts, projected to reduce Medicaid spending by as much as $1 trillion, helped offset the cost of individual and corporate tax reductions under Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Rounds cautioned that reversing those savings could jeopardize the tax breaks.

Republican divisions have also emerged over healthcare funding. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley supports Medicaid work requirements but wants to reverse restrictions on state taxes collected from healthcare providers and cuts to payments supporting them, particularly those affecting rural hospitals.

"I'm for the work requirements, but I imagine Democrats would want to reverse the provider tax for rural hospitals — I want to reverse the provider tax for rural hospitals," Hawley told The Hill.

Hawley has also informed Republican leaders that his support for launching the budget process depends on securing a vote to defund Planned Parenthood.

Healthcare costs remain a major concern among voters. A KFF analysis of an SSRS voter poll found that six in 10 voters were "very concerned" about healthcare expenses.

Across seven Senate battlegrounds, voters concerned about healthcare costs favored Democratic candidates by a two-to-one margin.