16 Nations Push for Sanctions over ’Israeli’ Illegal Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign ministers from 16 Muslim-majority countries have urged other governments to follow the UK and Australia in imposing sanctions over "Israeli" illegal settlement expansion in occupied Palestine, Business Insider Africa reported.

In a joint statement, the ministers called for sanctions against individuals and companies involved in settlement and annexation plans. Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia were among the signatories.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced sanctions on eight "Israeli" construction, property development, and architecture firms on Tuesday, shortly before tenders were expected for the E1 settlement project.

The occupation postponed the tenders hours later, saying they would be issued after a new government takes office, while officials denied the sanctions prompted the delay.

Miliband warned companies against participating in the project, citing its threat to Palestinian statehood. "My message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution," he said.

The ministers also welcomed Britain's sanctions against Tzav 9, an extremist "Israeli" group accused of blocking food, water, and fuel convoys into Gaza. The British Foreign Office said the group organized blockades targeting humanitarian aid routes. Washington sanctioned the group in 2024.

The joint statement condemned the ongoing "Israeli" genocidal war on Gaza and called for the immediate implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war, stressing the need to address Palestinians' humanitarian needs and enable reconstruction.