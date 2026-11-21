US Military Warns Prolonged Iran Operations Could Undermine Military Readiness

By Staff, Agencies

The US military has raised concerns that maintaining its extensive military deployment against Iran for an extended period could place significant pressure on American forces and weaken the country’s ability to respond to other international security challenges.

According to a report by the Financial Times, US Central Command [CENTCOM], which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, has warned administration officials that continuing the current military posture beyond the end of the year could seriously affect operational readiness.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said military planners are concerned that the prolonged deployment is consuming substantial financial resources while placing additional strain on personnel and military equipment. Officials reportedly fear that the buildup could leave Washington with reduced capacity to address potential crises elsewhere in the world.

The concerns come amid growing political and financial challenges in the United States. Military planners are anticipating increased scrutiny of defense spending and overseas military operations from the incoming Democratic-led Congress.

Opposition to the continued military engagement has also grown domestically, with the conflict reportedly contributing to a significant electoral setback for the Republican Party in the recent midterm elections.

Despite these concerns, “Israeli” officials are pressing the Trump administration to resume military strikes against Iran before the end of the year. They have argued that the opportunity for military action is narrowing and that delaying operations could limit future options.

Last week, Mossad chief Roman Gofman reportedly visited Washington for meetings with senior US intelligence officials, seeking support for renewed joint military action against Iran.

President Donald Trump, however, has so far shown little urgency about restarting large-scale operations. He has indicated that he is prepared to maintain the current situation, which includes the continuation of a costly US naval blockade targeting Iran.

Trump had also resisted pressure from “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch another major military campaign ahead of the recent midterm elections.

Meanwhile, the possibility of renewed hostilities has raised concerns within the “Israeli”-occupied territories, where political uncertainty has added another dimension to the situation.

Following last month’s inconclusive elections, Netanyahu has remained in office as caretaker prime minister. Opposition figures, including former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, have warned against using military escalation to strengthen Netanyahu’s political position.

Eisenkot and other opposition leaders have pledged to support security officials in resisting any political pressure to launch another military confrontation.

The reported divisions highlight the competing considerations facing Washington and Tel Aviv, as concerns over military readiness, domestic political pressure, financial costs and regional security continue to shape decisions over the possibility of renewed conflict with Iran.