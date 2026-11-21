Bitcoin Plunges to Two Year Low Amid AI Investment Fears

By Staff, Agencies

Bitcoin fell 5.1% to $55,830 late Friday in New York, marking its lowest level since September 2024, as concerns over returns on artificial intelligence investments spread from US stocks to cryptocurrency markets, Reuters reported.

The decline accelerated after Bitcoin dropped below $60,000 for the first time since July, losing more than $4,000 by 11:13 pm ET.

Investors have increasingly questioned whether profits from AI will justify the massive infrastructure spending and high stock valuations.

Uncertainty surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure has added to market concerns. Crypto investors are also weighing higher borrowing costs and the possibility of tighter US regulation following the Democrats' midterm election victory.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's major indexes were heading toward their worst weekly performance since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs.

Bitcoin's supply is capped at 21 million coins, a scarcity that has led some investors to describe it as "digital gold" and view it as a store of value. Others value its ability to facilitate direct cross-border transfers without relying on banks.

However, Bitcoin generates no interest or dividends, leaving its price heavily dependent on expectations of future demand. As investors become more cautious about risk, its value can fall sharply despite its fixed supply.