Pezeshkian: Iranian Producers Foiled Enemy’s Economic War Plans

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian praised investors, manufacturers, and traders for keeping the country's economy and production running during recent wars of aggression, saying their efforts thwarted the enemy's plans to destabilize Iran.

Addressing the annual capital market conference on Saturday, Pezeshkian said the enemy had anticipated shortages and market disruptions amid military aggression and mounting economic pressure. However, domestic production continued, preventing the expected crisis.

He described the economic pressure as a difficult and largely unseen war, crediting economic players with maintaining production and meeting domestic market needs.

Pezeshkian stressed that his administration is committed to supporting manufacturers through more reliable electricity and gas supplies, emphasizing that industrial facilities should be the last sectors subjected to energy restrictions.

He added that the government is ready to work with investors and manufacturers to remove business obstacles, revise problematic regulations, improve state-owned companies' management, boost productivity, and establish fairer pricing policies.

The president also stressed that investment must go hand in hand with higher productivity and competent management, reaffirming his administration's readiness to cooperate with the private sector to strengthen production and withstand economic pressure.