UK, France Reportedly Block UAE Candidate for UN Chief

By Staff, Agencies

The UK and France are believed to have effectively vetoed the candidacy of Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh for the next UN secretary-general, amid controversy over the UAE's alleged involvement in atrocities in Sudan.

The UN Security Council's ninth informal ballot on Friday failed to produce a consensus.

Costa Rican diplomat Rebeca Grynspan remained the frontrunner with 10 votes in favor, but received two opposing votes from permanent members, whose support is essential. The next round of voting is scheduled for next week.

Argentina's Rafael Grossi came second with eight votes in favor and three against from permanent members. Nusseibeh secured seven supporting votes but faced three opposing votes, reportedly from the UK, France, and China, despite backing from the US and Russia.

Her candidacy has faced criticism over allegations of UAE involvement in Sudan's conflict. Nearly 70 British MPs urged Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to reject her nomination, arguing that she had repeatedly dismissed UN reports linking the UAE to atrocities in Sudan.

UN experts and human rights organizations have reported that the UAE supplied weapons to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces [RSF] and recruited mercenaries for the group, which the UN and US have determined committed genocide in Darfur. Abu Dhabi denies the allegations.

Nusseibeh has taken leave from her ministerial position, citing the independence required of a UN secretary-general. She has described the conflict in Sudan as a key test for the next UN chief.

China's opposition reportedly stems from its support for an informal regional rotation system, under which Latin America and the Caribbean are next in line to hold the position.

Grynspan, head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development [UNCTAD], would become the first woman to lead the organization if elected.

She has also highlighted her Jewish heritage and the importance of ending conflicts, while her agency has extensively documented the economic consequences of "Israel's" occupation of Palestinian territories.

The current secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, is due to leave office on December 31.