IRGC Chief Tours Iran’s Underground Missile Stronghold

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC], Major General Ahmad Vahidi, visited an underground missile city belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force, accompanied by its commander, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi.

During the tour, Vahidi was briefed on the force's latest state of preparedness and missile achievements, including its advanced ballistic and cruise missile systems and launchers.

Speaking from the facility, Mousavi declared: "The initiative lies with Iran, and we are the ones who determine the battlefield."

He stressed that the Aerospace Force is fully prepared to carry out the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces across all operational theaters.

Mousavi added that Iran's aerospace capabilities had been strengthened between the two wars, with new capabilities and effective deterrent systems developed.

He stressed that there would be "no hesitation in exercising power and confronting threats."

The IRGC Aerospace Force unveiled the new underground missile city on November 10, displaying an array of ballistic and cruise missiles alongside their launch systems.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi and Brigadier General Mousavi.