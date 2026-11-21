“Israeli” Forces Renew Attacks Across Southern Lebanon, Targeting Several Villages

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army launched a new wave of attacks on several towns across southern Lebanon on Saturday, involving artillery shelling, machine-gun fire, drone explosions and military movements in residential areas, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency [NNA] reported.

In the Nabatieh district, an “Israeli” drone exploded on the roof of a house in the Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh Al-Faouqa. Another drone detonated early Saturday near a cooperative in the town of Shoukin, according to the agency.

“Israeli” military vehicles were also spotted moving through Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, accompanied by machine-gun fire directed toward residential neighborhoods.

The outskirts of Mayfadoun, Zawtar and Nabatieh Al-Faouqa were subjected to intermittent artillery shelling overnight. “Israeli” occupation forces also detonated an explosive device between the villages of Zawtar and Kfar Tebnit, the NNA reported.

In the Bint Jbeil district, “Israeli” forces opened machine-gun fire toward Baraachit early Saturday, while military vehicles were observed moving along the village’s outskirts.

Meanwhile, in the Marjayoun district, “Israeli” troops uprooted olive trees overnight on Al-Shariqa Hill in the village of Khiyam. Military vehicle movements were also reported in the surrounding area.

These developments come amid continued concerns over the persistence of “Israeli” military operations against Lebanese territory and the fragility of efforts to maintain stability along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Furthermore, the attacks come amid growing concerns over the continued military actions of the “Israeli” entity despite the ceasefire that took effect on June 20 and the US-brokered framework agreement reached on June 26, 2026.

The agreement provides for a gradual withdrawal of the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] from areas entered in southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in those areas. It was intended to establish arrangements aimed at reducing tensions and improving security along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, “Israeli” attacks have martyred 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 since March 2, while the total number of martyrs since October 2023 reached 8,957, as of November 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery cited in reports this month indicates that the “Israeli” entity is constructing a network of military roads and outposts stretching approximately 90 kilometers across southern Lebanon, pointing to efforts to further consolidate its occupation.

The continued attacks, alongside the reported expansion of military infrastructure across southern Lebanon, underscore the ongoing security challenges facing the region and the continued concerns surrounding the implementation of the ceasefire and the provisions of the June 26 framework agreement.