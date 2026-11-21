South Korea Offers $75,000 Reward for Exposing University Entrance Exam Cheating

By Staff, Agencies

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has reaffirmed his government’s offer of a 100 million won [$75,000] reward for individuals who provide verified information about cheating during this week’s College Scholastic Ability Test [CSAT].

In a statement published Saturday on X, Lee clarified that the reward is not limited to 100 million won per case and could increase by the same amount for every additional person involved if a report uncovers multiple instances of cheating.

He also announced that individuals who admit to their own involvement in cheating and provide information exposing other participants could receive reduced penalties for their misconduct while remaining eligible for the full financial reward.

Lee stressed the seriousness of examination fraud, comparing it to corruption among public officials and promising strict action against those responsible.

“Cheating on the CSAT is as serious a crime as corruption among public officials,” he said, vowing to “track down and severely punish” offenders.

The president warned that cheating undermines the efforts of hundreds of thousands of students who spend years preparing for the highly competitive examination.

He also said the government would introduce new measures using advanced technology to detect and prevent examination fraud as quickly as possible.

Earlier this week, Lee announced that authorities would offer rewards exceeding 100 million won for every confirmed report of cheating.

The CSAT is one of South Korea’s most important national examinations, as university admission plays a significant role in determining students’ future educational and professional opportunities.

The government has intensified efforts to strengthen examination security following a recent cheating scandal involving the country’s certified tax accountant examination. The top scorer in this year’s test admitted to using artificial intelligence and digital devices to cheat, raising concerns about the possibility of similar misconduct during the university entrance examination.

Further controversy emerged over reports involving a 32-year-old man who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, the entrance examination for law schools, and was accused of using artificial intelligence to cheat.

The latest measures reflect growing concerns among South Korean authorities over the use of emerging technologies to manipulate high-stakes examinations and undermine fairness in the country’s competitive education system.