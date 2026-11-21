Thousands of Young People Protest Military Rearmament and Spending Cuts Across Switzerland

By Staff, Agencies

Around 40,000 students and young people took to the streets in several Swiss cities on Friday to protest rising military expenditure and planned reductions in funding for education, healthcare and other public services, according to Swiss media reports.

Demonstrations were held in approximately ten cities, including Zurich, Bern, Basel, Geneva, Lausanne, St. Gallen, Neuchatel and Bellinzona, the Keystone-SDA news agency reported.

Organizers estimated that approximately 40,000 people participated in the nationwide protests, according to the Swiss news outlet Swissinfo, as reported by TASS.

Protesters voiced opposition to increasing military budgets and European rearmament initiatives, particularly the ReArm Europe program, which aims to mobilize 800 billion euros for defense spending.

Demonstration organizers argued that prioritizing military expenditure would come at the expense of essential public services, including education, healthcare, social protection, and environmental protection programs.

They called on the Swiss government and European authorities to redirect public resources toward improving living conditions for younger generations, guaranteeing access to education, strengthening social services and protecting the environment.

The largest demonstrations took place in Lausanne, Zurich and Bern, attracting thousands of participants.

According to Keystone-SDA, several thousand people gathered in Bern, while approximately 3,000 demonstrated in Zurich and nearly 1,000 took part in the protest in Geneva.

In Bellinzona, municipal police estimated that around 1,000 young people participated in the rally.

The nationwide demonstrations highlighted growing opposition among sections of Switzerland's younger population to increased military spending, with protesters demanding that greater priority be given to social welfare, education and environmental protection.