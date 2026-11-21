Mamdani Pushes Rikers Island Jail Closure to 2032

By Staff, Agencies

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday proposed closing the Rikers Island jail complex by the end of 2032, more than five years beyond the current legal deadline of August 2027, NBC News reported.

The City Council plans to introduce legislation extending the deadline, as the first replacement facility in Brooklyn is not expected to open until 2029.

Under the proposed timeline, facilities in the Bronx and Queens would open in 2031, followed by Manhattan in 2032.

New York Attorney General Letitia James backed the closure, citing sexual assault, violence, neglect, and inadequate medical care at the complex.

New York City currently holds around 6,600 people in its jails, approximately 5,600 of whom are awaiting trial. The four replacement facilities would provide 4,160 beds, alongside 340 additional beds in city hospitals for detainees with serious mental health or medical conditions.

Mamdani's administration plans to expand supervised release and work with courts, prosecutors, and defense attorneys to reduce pretrial delays. It also intends to restore an online bail payment system that has been unavailable since 2023.

The mayor proposed allocating $146 million next fiscal year to mental health services, substance use treatment, education, job training, and support for crime victims, alongside community programs providing housing and assistance to people leaving jail.

"No one should have to survive Rikers to get their day in court," said Piyali Basak, managing director of the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem.