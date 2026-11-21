Austria Foreign Ministry Hit by Cyberattack, Staff Data Exposed

By Staff, Agencies

Austria's Foreign Ministry said Friday that hackers who breached its website last week accessed records containing the names and work contact details of employees in Vienna and at diplomatic missions abroad, Reuters reported.

An investigation by cybersecurity experts confirmed that the records were viewed during the unauthorized access, although the ministry did not clarify whether the information had been copied.

The ministry said its website, operated by an external service provider, was accessed without authorization between November 12 and 13.

The breach coincided with a global Microsoft outage, but Vienna did not establish any connection between the incidents.

In July, Austria attributed a separate cyberattack targeting the same ministry in late 2019 and early 2020 to Russia.

Vienna joined eight other EU governments in condemning what they described as Moscow's "malicious cyber activities." Russia has repeatedly denied Western hacking allegations.

Austria has maintained its military neutrality while politically supporting Ukraine since Russia launched its special military operation in 2022.

In October, Vienna expelled four Russian nationals, bringing the number of Russians declared persona non grata since 2020 to 18.

Moscow warned of an "appropriate response." Four days later, Austria announced that Russia had expelled a trade delegate from its embassy in Moscow.