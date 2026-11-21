Countries Agree to Develop Int’l Framework on Autonomous Weapons Known as ‘Killer Robots’

By Staff, Agencies

Countries participating in United Nations-backed talks in Geneva have agreed to begin developing an international agreement governing lethal autonomous weapons systems, commonly referred to as “killer robots,” Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported on Saturday.

The decision followed five days of discussions during the seventh review conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, bringing renewed attention to international efforts to regulate weapons capable of selecting and attacking targets without direct human intervention.

Conference President Julien Thoni told reporters that the process would continue over the next two years.

According to RTS, most participating countries supported establishing a legally binding international agreement, while the United States and Russia opposed such an approach.

Thoni explained that disagreements emerged over the wording of the mandate, with some delegations objecting to the use of the term “negotiate.” Participants ultimately agreed to use the word “develop” instead.

He said the discussions would focus on determining which autonomous weapons should be prohibited under international humanitarian law and which could remain permissible subject to specific regulations.

However, the agreement does not guarantee that the process will eventually result in legally binding international rules.

The outcome drew criticism from the Stop Killer Robots coalition, which described the decision as a weakened mandate that falls short of the measures needed to address the growing risks associated with autonomous weapons.

The coalition’s executive director, Nicole van Rooijen, warned that such technologies were already being used on battlefields, raising concerns about their implications for civilians and international security.

“Delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk,” she said.

Verity Coyle, deputy director of the arms program at Human Rights Watch, also criticized the agreement, arguing that it failed to establish a clear process for adopting new international rules as autonomous weapons technology continues to advance.

The issue has drawn increasing international attention as military applications of artificial intelligence and autonomous targeting systems expand.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric have previously urged governments to pursue a legally binding treaty that would prohibit or restrict autonomous weapons systems.

Their calls reflect growing concerns over the humanitarian, legal and ethical consequences of allowing machines to make decisions about the use of lethal force without meaningful human control.