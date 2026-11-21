Trump Threatens Heavy Taxes on US Firms Building AI Data Centers Abroad

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump warned that American companies building artificial intelligence data centers overseas would face "a tremendous tax," arguing that relocating such facilities would undermine the country's lead in AI.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump claimed the US was ahead of China in "super intelligence" but cautioned that political opposition to data center construction could threaten that advantage.

"We’re not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries," he said, adding that companies proceeding with overseas projects would face heavy taxation.

Trump compared the proposed measure to the offshoring of advanced chip manufacturing, which he described as "very destructive" to the US.

However, he acknowledged that he had not discussed the proposal with his staff, leaving its implementation unclear.

The remarks follow mounting resistance to data center projects across the US. An AP Voter Poll found that roughly three-quarters of voters opposed building a new data center in their communities, while another survey found that around six in 10 Americans supported limiting new facilities.

Concerns largely center on rising electricity costs and pressure on local water supplies. Trump suggested technology companies should negotiate directly with communities, offering tax breaks, lower utility bills, school funding, and direct payments to residents.

Major companies, including Google and Meta, have pledged greater transparency, reduced environmental impacts, and increased community investment to address public concerns.

UBS economists estimate that major technology companies could spend up to $1.8 trillion on AI next year, largely on data centers. The construction boom has boosted demand for skilled workers, although reliance on imported semiconductors and materials such as copper limits some of its economic benefits.

Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled Senate passed bipartisan legislation on Thursday to accelerate permits for power plants, transmission lines, and other energy infrastructure. The measure would also require data centers to cover their electricity consumption and related grid upgrades.

Trump welcomed the legislation, which now heads to the House, saying it would lead to "tremendous amounts of new building."